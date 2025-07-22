Injured children to be sent to Singapore for treatment, if doctors advise: Sakhawat

Labour Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain today said that all necessary steps will be taken by the state in response to the tragic crash of the Bangladesh Air Force aircraft in Uttara.

Speaking to reporters at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning, he said, "Whatever needs to be done from the government's side will be done. If doctors advise, the injured children will be sent to Singapore for advanced treatment."

He also raised concerns over the use of such a densely populated area for military flight training.

"Conducting training exercises with warplanes in such a populated area naturally raises questions," he said.