Air Force jet crash: One-minute silence to be observed at SC

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has instructed all concerned to observe a one-minute silence at both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court before starting judicial functions to honour those who lost their lives in the Milestone School and College tragedy.

An SC press release said the government has declared today a day of national mourning in the wake of the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft yesterday.

The crash resulted in the deaths, mostly innocent schoolchildren, and caused injuries to numerous others, leaving the nation in deep sorrow.

In this moment of profound national grief, the chief justice gave the instruction, according to the press release.

