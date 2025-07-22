Access restricted at national burn institute to prevent overcrowding

Only patients, their attendants, and hospital staff are being allowed inside

In the wake of the Bangladesh Air Force jet crash in Uttara, law enforcement agencies restricted access at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery since this morning.

Only patients, their relatives, and hospital staff are being allowed inside, while journalists are being denied entry without permission from the army.

The institute has strictly restricted access a day after doctors faced difficulties treating victims due to crowds of political activists and curious onlookers at the hospital.

Ansar members were seen guarding the main gate, while army personnel stood at the entrance to ensure security.

To manage the influx of injured victims and the surge of people arriving at the hospital, the authorities have tightened access. The hospital staff are required to show ID cards to enter, while relatives of patients must provide the patient's name, their relationship, and the ward number. Only after verifying their identity are they allowed in.

An on-duty Ansar member said the measures were taken to control overcrowding. Additionally, the military is enforcing strict oversight.