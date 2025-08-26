Three more die of dengue, 412 get hospitalised

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 118 this year.

During the period, 412 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, raising the number of confirmed cases to 29,044 this year, according to the DGHS.

According to the DGHS, the three fatalities have been reported in Dhaka.

A total of 1,309 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.