3 more die of dengue as total cases top 29,000

At least three dengue patients died, and 412 others were hospitalised across Bangladesh in 24 hours until this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The three fatalities have been reported in Dhaka.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue deaths this year has reached 118, while the total number of cases has risen to 29,044.

Among them, 27,617 patients have been released from hospitals, including 21,238 from outside Dhaka.

A total of 1,309 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, 875 of whom are from outside the capital.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.