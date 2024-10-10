Youth detained while vandalising Durga temple in Kurigram

Ansar members detained a man yesterday while he was vandalising a Durga Puja mandap in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

The detainee is Mohammad Nuruzzaman, 26, of Paschim Debottar village of Rajarhat upazila, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting police.

Officers-in-Charge of Rajarhat Police Station Rezaul Karim Reza said the incident took place at Kalirpat Durga Mandir at Paschim Debottar village under Gharialdanga union in Rajarhat around 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, four other youths fled the scene.

Tapan Chandra Roy, general secretary of Kalirpat Durga Temple's Puja Celebration Committee, told The Daily Star that 5-6 youths started attacking the rear end of the mandap with bamboo sticks and throwing stones and bricks chips towards the temple around 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

At that time, devotees with the help of Ansar members present for temple's security chased the attackers and detained one youth and handed him over to police at night.

"The miscreants were trying to vandalise the idols and create panic," he said.

OC Rezaul this morning said the detained youth admitted to the crime and disclosed the identities of four other suspects.

A case has been filed with the police station. Police are trying to arrest the other youths, he added.

Security has been beefed up at the temple, the policeman said.