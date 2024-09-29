Stop hate speech, intolerance

University teachers write to CA

The University Teacher's Network yesterday called on the government to stop the spread of hate speech, intolerance and interference in the citizens' freedom of expression.

They made the demands in an open letter, which was emailed to the Chief Adviser's Office.

Gitiara Nasreen, a professor of Dhaka University's mass communication and journalism department, read out the letter to reporters at a press conference in Dhaka University Club.

"It's a matter of regret that within just a few weeks of the mass uprising, we are witnessing various intolerant, aggressive and anarchist gatherings in different parts of the country ... Three people were killed in mob violence at three universities. An army officer was killed in an attack while trying to apprehend criminals. People of different ethnicities have been brutally killed in the Chattogram Hill Tracts," the letter read.

"Women are being assaulted, molested and harassed on the streets and in tourist areas. Workers are being oppressed by goons hired by factory owners. In universities, colleges, schools and offices, a number of violent incidents are taking place. Shrines, temples and industrial establishments are being vandalised while Bauls and Ahmadiyyas have also been attacked.

"We think these incidents are related to various unresolved issues and the lack of democracy that has prevailed in the society for long. If this continues, the sense of insecurity among the citizens will only intensify, and the government will have to face more problems in overcoming the crisis."

It added, "In this transitional period, it's necessary for the current government to play its role in an unquestionable manner, and take immediate action. Those spreading hateful remarks ... and those attacking people of different communities and identities and interfering with the citizens' freedom of expression must be stopped."

In response to a query, Gitiara said, "Disrespecting someone's faith, using hateful words, launching attacks -- no tolerant culture can be established in this manner. Everyone should believe that everyone deserves dignity. The government's action in this regard is not visible. There should be a message from the policymakers and advisory bodies. We want a clear message [from them] that these [intolerance, aggression and violence] aren't acceptable."

Professor Saeed Ferdous of Jahangirnagar University said, "Intolerant voices seem to be getting stronger in the society. Various hegemonic voices are emerging to block the voices of different races, religious identities and political beliefs. [They are] Spreading hate. We want the government's quick intervention in such matters. There was so much blood … Such a boulder was brought down … If we're now in a place where the same kind of hatred is being spread, then how will it work?"

He also said the government should hold dialogues with the members of society who are showing intolerance and, if necessary, to suppress the intolerance with a strong hand. "If it's necessary to apply the rule of law, then the rule of law should be applied."

Asked about on-campus student politics, he said, "We aren't against politics, but we're definitely against intolerance, hatred and occupation in the name of politics."

Rushad Faridi, assistant professor of economics at DU, posed a question to the chief adviser about whether there are any signs of an inclusive society being formed. "Some teachers are working on textbook reforms. Their qualifications can be questioned. But instead, people are demanding their removal by tagging them as 'anti-religion'. Such demands are causing unrest and conflict in the society."

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, a teacher of Jagannath University, said, "Student politics is the basis on which autocratic governments fall. Politics will continue. But it should be welfare-centred."