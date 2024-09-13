‘Stop attacks on Hindu community’

Sammilito Sanatani Samaj places 8-point demand at rally

The Sammilito Sanatani Samaj-Bangladesh, a platform for members of Hindu community, today organised a rally at Jamal Khan Intersection of Chattogram city to press home their eight-point demands.

People from Hindu community from different upazilas and city wards of Chattogram participated in the rally, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, one of the spokespersons of Sammilito Sanatani Samaj-Bangladesh and also principal of Pundrik Dham, presided over the event.

Speakers at the rally protested against the nationwide attacks on temples, houses of Hindu people, forced resignation of teachers, and extrajudicial attack on Utsav Mandal in Khulna in recent times.

They demanded immediate implementation of the eight-point demands raised to Chief Advisor to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Their demands include security during the Durga Puja, setting up of speedy trial tribunals for atrocities conducted on minority communities, punishments to culprits, adequate compensation and rehabilitation to the victims.

Speakers at the event said no government in past 53 years since independence prosecuted the atrocities conducted against the country's Hindu community, establishing a culture of impunity for such crimes which in turn emboldened the perpetrators over the years.

Whenever anything happens, the minorities always become the target of repression, they also said.

"After the student-led mass uprising, we thought we would get a non-discriminatory social system. However, since August 5, homes of Hindu people, their temples and business establishments were attacked in 49 districts of the country. According to Prothom Alo's report, there were a total 1,068 attacks on Hindus between August 5-20," said Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

"The chief adviser to the interim government is a Nobel Peace Laureate. We hope he will take steps to establish peace for all people, including the Hindu community, in the country," he added.