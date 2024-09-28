Spread of hate speech must be stopped, University Teachers Network urges interim govt

University Teacher's Network called on the interim government today to stop the spread of "hate speech" and "interference" in the freedom of expression of the citizens.

They pressed the demands in an open letter which will be submitted to the chief adviser today or tomorrow.

Prof Gitiara Nasreen, a teacher of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, read out the letter in front of the journalists at a press conference at Dhaka University Club today.

The letter stated, "Regrettably, within just a few weeks of the mass uprising, we are witnessing various intolerant, aggressive and anarchist gatherings in various parts of the country... Three people were killed in mob violence at three universities. An army officer was killed in an attack while apprehending criminals. People of different ethnicities have been brutally killed in the Chittagong Hill Tracts."

"Women are being assaulted, molested and severely harassed on the streets and in tourist areas. Workers are being oppressed by goons hired by factory owners. In universities, colleges, schools and offices, a number of incidents of violence are taking place. Starting from vandalising shrines, temples, industrial establishments, Bauls and Ahmadiyyas have also been attacked," it added.

"We think that these accidents are related to various unresolved issues and lack of democracy that has prevailed in society for a long time. If this continues, the insecurity of the citizens will intensify and the government will have to face more problems to overcome the crisis," the letter also added.

"During this transitional period, it is necessary for the current government to play its role in an unquestionable manner, and take immediate action. Thus, those who are spreading these hateful remarks to appease the intolerance of over enthusiastic groups, and those who are attacking people of different communities and identities, and interfering with the citizens' freedom of expression must be stopped," the letter cited.

DU teachers Tasneem Siraj Mahboob, Kamrul Hassan Mamun, and Samina Luthfa, Jahangirnagar University teacher Sayeed Ferdous, and Jagannath University teacher Nasir Uddin Ahmed were present at the press conference.