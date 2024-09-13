Shrine vandalised in Gazipur

Attackers barred people from taking photos and videos of the incident

The Shah Sufi Fasih Paglar Mazar was attacked and vandalised in Porabari area of Gazipur this afternoon.

Around a hundred people came to the shrine on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 3:00pm and carried out the attack, reports our Gazipur correspondent from the spot.

The vandalism continued for an hour.

Attackers were not allowing general people including journalists to take pictures or videos.

They alleged that the devotees of the shrine organised dance and music programmes, and they also used to smuggle drugs from the shrine. Besides, the devotees collected a huge amount of money as toll from different people on the highway in the name of the shrine, they said.

The attackers demanded that the shrine be demolished and a mosque be built in the area.

Zakir Hossain, a local involved in the shrine's management, said drugs were prohibited there and so they strongly protest the attack.

There is an orphanage on the shrine's premises, he said.

Only helpless people were assisted with the money raised by the shrine, he said.

Langta Kabir, head of the shrine, said, "I'm leaving the shrine as it was vandalised."

He was seen leaving the place along with three other people.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Station Mustafizur Rahman said he heard the shrine was vandalised.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion and army were on the spot by 4:30pm, but there was no police presence at the time.