Sanatan Jagaran Mancha demands minority affairs ministry

Places 8-point demand at Chattogram rally

The Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, a platform for members of Hindu community, has placed an 8-point demand including the formation of a minority affairs ministry.

The demands came from a rally held in Chattogram's Laldighi today.

A huge number of people from Hindu community from different upazilas and wards of Chattogram and adjacent districts participated in the rally that started at 3:00pm.

Speakers at the rally protested against the nationwide attacks on temples, houses, and "forced" resignation of Hindu teachers since August 5.

Speakers also demanded punishment of the culprits while speaking at a rally presided over by Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, chair of the Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and principal of Pundrik Dham.

The other demands are setting up a speedy tribunal for the trial of atrocities committed towards minorities and providing adequate compensation and rehabilitation to the victims, formulating a law for protecting endowed properties and a minority protection act, upgradation of Hindu Welfare Trust to Foundation, construction of places of worship for minorities in every educational institution and allotment of prayer rooms in every hostel, modernisation of Sanskrit and Pali education boards, and a 5-day holiday for Durga Puja festival.