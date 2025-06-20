Murder or 'death by stroke'?

Case filed 10 months after incident; BRUR teacher Mahamudul sent to jail as accused

Mahamudul Haque, an assistant professor of journalism at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR), who had marched alongside students and citizens during the July uprising in Rangpur last year, now finds himself behind bars.

He has been arrested and sent to jail in connection with a murder case filed ten months after the incident.

Mahamudul had joined the street protests demanding justice for the killing of BRUR student Abu Sayed, who died on July 16 during the uprising.

However, Mahamudul has now been charged in a murder case that his family and students describe as "fabricated" and "motivated." His wife, Masuba Hasan, along with fellow teachers and students, claims he is being framed as part of a "conspiracy".

The case concerns the death of Samesh Uddin, a grocery shop owner from the Radhakrishnapur area of Rangpur city, who died on August 2, 2024 -- during the peak of the July uprising.

Ten months later, on June 3, 2025, his wife Amena Begum, 60, filed a murder case with Hajirhat Police Station, accusing 54 individuals -- including the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader -- of causing the death of Samesh.

Mahamudul was named the 54th accused in the case and was identified as a central assistant secretary for information and research at the pro-AL Bangabandhu Parishad.

However, his affiliation with the group remains unclear, as it could not be verified independently.

In this regard, Tuhin Wadud, head of the Bangla department at BRUR, told The Daily Star that he does not know whether Mahamudul is affiliated with Bangabandhu Parishad. "Even if he was involved with the organisation, it's not true that he was involved in Awami League's politics," he added.

The investigation is being led by Hajirhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Al Mamun Shah, who also recorded the complaint.

Mahamudul was arrested from his home in Rangpur's Dhap area around 3:30pm on Thursday. He was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, where Judge Md Shoyebur Rahman rejected his bail petition and sent him to jail.

According to the case statement, Awami League activists and law enforcement personnel allegedly attacked Samesh Uddin at his shop, leaving him critically injured. He reportedly lost consciousness and later died at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a signboard placed beside his grave tells a different story.

The signboard refers to him as a "national hero" and cites a doctor from Prime Medical College, who allegedly stated that Samesh died of "a stroke while fleeing from police".

Contacted by phone, Samesh's wife Amena Begum declined to comment and asked to speak with her son.

Their son, Ashiqur Rahman, however, admitted that his father had a heart condition.

"He died out of fear caused by the presence of police and AL men. I wasn't home that day," he said. "A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing. I have nothing more to say at this point."

Meanwhile, residents of the area told this correspondent that on August 2, 2024, police attempted to arrest local Jamaat leader Haji Nasir Uddin. At that time, Samesh Uddin got frightened by the situation and fled his shop.

Moments later, he collapsed on the street. He was later declared dead at Prime Medical College Hospital.

Haji Nasir Uddin himself corroborated the version provided by the locals.

He confirmed the police raid and said, "They came to arrest me, but I escaped. Grocery shop owner Samesh ran from his shop in fear and died after suffering a stroke."

"How can a man who died like this be called a national hero and receive Tk 15 lakh from the government?" Nasir added.

Rangpur city BNP Convener Shamsuzzaman Samu said, "Even people like Ward-28 BNP leader Jaynal have been implicated in the case. It's outrageous. Samesh Uddin died of a heart attack -- it's unbelievable that he's being called a martyr."

Regarding Mahamudul's arrest, Tuhin Wadud of BRUR's Bangla department also said, "The arrest and jailing of a university teacher in a murder case without any prior investigation should not have happened under any circumstances."

"Recording a case without investigation opens the door to misuse of the legal system. Whoever is guilty must be punished, but I strongly protest the inclusion of innocent people in such cases," he added.

Mahfuzul Islam, a student of Mahamudul, said, "Sir was on the frontlines during the protest. He loudly demanded justice for the killing of Shaheed Abu Sayed. Framing him in the murder case is nothing short of a conspiracy."

Masuba Hasan, Mahamudul's wife, said, "My husband is innocent. He's being targeted as part of a plot, possibly involving a fellow teacher and a doctor. I can't reveal names yet."

She appealed to students, colleagues, and members of the journalist community to stand by Mahamudul and help secure justice.

Meanwhile, Hajirhat Police Station OC Abdul Al Mamun Shah said, "The case was recorded as per the plaintiff's complaint. An investigation is underway, and a report will be submitted to the court."

He also confirmed that another accused, Delwar Hossain, vice principal of Radhakrishnapur Degree College, was arrested in the same case on June 16.

The OC declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Yesterday, teachers and students of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur formed a human chain on the campus, protesting the arrest of Mahmudul in a "false" case.