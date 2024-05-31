MP Azim murder: West Bengal CID forms special probe team

West Bengal CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata.

CID (Criminal Investigation Department) sources said the SIT would be headed by an officer of Inspector General rank and include three DIGs. They will be helped by a dozen other police officers, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The search for the MP's body parts continued as officers of West Bengal CID and detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police grilled the arrested butcher Jihad Howladar to get more details about the crime, an officer said.

"Our search is on in the canal. A few more samples have been collected from the sewage lines of the building where the MP was last seen entering. We are sending them for examination," the officer said.

The detectives were also trying to find out more information from his mobile phone's call history.

"The only idea to crack the phone call details is to get the number of the main conspirator who is sitting somewhere in the USA. If we can spot his last location, that might help us understand the route he took to flee after committing the crime," he said.

The West Bengal CID is also examining the CCTV cameras installed along the routes suspected to have been taken by the assailants in disposing off Azim's body parts.