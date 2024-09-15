Miscreants vandalise idols of two temples in Faridpur

Unidentified miscreants vandalised idols constructed for the upcoming Durga Puja in two temples at Bhanga Bazar area under Bhanga upazila in Faridpur today.

Locals said that the incident took place between 12:00am and 5:00am at the Bhanga Bazar Sarbojanin Hari Mandir located in Gurpatti area of ​​Bhanga Bazar and the Bhanga Sarbojanin Kali Mandir located in front of Bhanga Police Station, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Sujit Saha, 27, a resident of the area adjacent to the Bhanga Bazar Sarbojanin Hari Mandir, said he came to the temple this morning to pray and saw that various idols had been vandalised and damaged.

The construction of the idols of the temple had already been completed but the painting was yet to be done. The front of the temple was covered with cloth.

He also said the temple has walls on three sides and covered with tin sheet on top. However, there is no gate or enclosure in front of the temple. A total of 14 idols were constructed for the upcoming Durga Puja.

Sawpan Chandra Saha, president of the Bhanga Bazar Sarbojanin Hari Mandir, said Durga Puja has been performed in this temple for the last 75 years. Such an incident never happened before.

On the other hand, unidentified miscreants also vandalised an idol constructed for the upcoming Durga Puja at Bhanga Sarbojanin Kali Mandir.

Kashinath Saha, president of Bhanga Sarbojanin Kali Mandir, said the construction of the idols of the temple had already been completed but the painting was yet to be done.

The front of the temple was covered with cloth. One Sibu Saha, a resident of the temple area, found miscreants vandalised the idol of Lord Ganesh this morning. They informed the matter to local police.

Shailen Chakma, additional superintendent of police (crime and ops) in Faridpur, said he visited both the temples. Police started investigating the matter.

Yasin Kabir, additional deputy commissioner (general), told The Daily Star that he heard about the incident.

Police intelligence teams are working to identify the perpetrators. The matter is being thoroughly investigated, he said.