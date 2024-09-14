Man held while attempting to create chaos in temple

A 35-year-old man was caught red-handed by locals while trying to create chaos inside a temple in Lalmonirhat this afternoon.

The incident took place at Shree Shree Durga and Kali temple in Karjitari village of Lalmonirhat municipality area, reports our district correspondent.

Locals handed over the man to police.

The detainee was identified as Ripon Islam, of Saptibari village of Aditmari upazila in Lalmonirhat. He is a battery-run rickshaw driver by profession.

Karjitari Durga and Kali Mandir President Subodh Chandra told The Daily Star that Ripon entered the temple in the afternoon and was trying to create chaos. Locals detained him and interrogated him before handing him over to police.

"We believe that Ripon entered the temple to damage an idol inside the temple," said Subodh.

Lalmonirhat Municipality Councillor Awal Islam said he went to the spot after learning about the matter.

Ripon was handed over to the police unscathed, he said.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station Omor Faruk said Ripon is being interrogated in police custody. The temple management committee is preparing to file a case in this regard.