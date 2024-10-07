Jubo League activist held for vandalising Durga puja idols

Police yesterday arrested a man in Rajbari on charges of vandalising Durga puja idols in Pabna's Sujanagar upazila.

The arrestee Md Bachchu Alamgir, alias Agun Bachchu, of village Mosjidpara in Sujanagar upazila, is an activist of Jubo League, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

Pabna Superintendent of Police Mortaza Ali Khan said, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Pabna and Rajbari police stations arrested Bachchu from Goyalanda area in Rajbari last night.

The arrestee confessed to the crime during primary interrogation, police said.

Criminals vandalised idols at Palpara temple on Tuesday (October 1) and Rishipara temple in Sujanagar municipality area three days ago.