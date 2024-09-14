Gazipur shrine vandalism: Police to take action once complaint filed

Police will take action if a complaint is filed over the vandalism and arson of Shah Sufi Fasih Pagla shrine in Gazipur, said Gazipur Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Rahedul Islam today.

Around 4:00pm, talking to our Gazirpur correspondent, he said no one has filed any complaint yet in connection with the vandalism and arson of the shrine.

However, if anyone complains, legal action will be taken subject to investigation.

He said only the district administration has the authority to demolish a structure, that too by the order of a court, and no one else.

If there is any victim of vandalism of the shrine, they can complain to police or seek justice in court, he added.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Nafisa Arefin told The Daily Star in the afternoon that police would take action in the case of vandalism of the shrine.

"Besides, I have sent a message to the higher authorities in Dhaka," he added.

The shrine of Shah Sufi Fasih Pagla was attacked and vandalised on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Porabari area of Gazipur city yesterday afternoon.