DU to probe incident of hijab being placed on Raju sculpture

A group of unidentified men placed a black cloth on the female figure of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University late last night, to make it appear as if she were wearing a hijab.

The hijab was placed on the sculpture but quickly removed by a group of students who noticed it.

Witnesses reported seeing several masked men arrive on motorcycles, place the cloth around the figure, and then leave the scene.

The university administration has decided to form a committee to investigate the incident, Saifuddin Ahmed, proctor of Dhaka University told The Daily Star.

A proctorial team was sent to the site following the report, but the students had already removed the hijab by the time they arrived, he added.