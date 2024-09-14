Annual 'Orosh' begins at vandalised Ali Pagol mazar

Weeks after the destruction of the mazar of Ali Khwaza, alias Ali Pagol, at Kazipur upazila in Sirajganj, devotees began their annual event, "Orosh", building a temporary structure.

Earlier, a mob from different villages vandalised the shrine at Kumariabari area of Monsurnagar union in Kazipur upazila under Sirajganj on August 29 and demolished the entire structure, alleging drug abuse in the area.

Md Iman Ali Khwaza, a follower of Ali Khawaza, told our Pabna correspondent that the mob was backed by fundamental groups.

"After the incident, we informed the district administration, upazila administration, and police seeking permission to hold their annual festival, Orosh, in the shrine, he said.

"We have constructed a temporary shed and started the annual festival on September 10. The Orosh will conclude through the Akheri Munajat on September 19." Iman Ali said.

Despite damages, devotees came to visit the shrine from different areas and vowed to reconstruct the shrine, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Kazipur Police Station Md Shahidul Islam however said no case was filed over the incident of vandalism.