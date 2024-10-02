3 Durga Puja idols vandalised at Pabna temple

Miscreants vandalised three under-construction idols meant for Durga Puja at Palpara Durga Mandir in Pabna's Sujanagar today.

Bijon Pal, president of the temple committee, said the hands and heads of the three idols were found damaged, reports our district correspondent.

"Miscreants may have carried out the vandalism at night," he said.

The local administration has been informed, and representatives from police, Rab, and army have visited the site, he said.

Work to repair the damaged idols is underway, he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Sujanagar Police Station Md Sakibul Hossain said law enforcement agencies have visited the site and security has been heightened ahead of the festival (Durga Puja).

"No written complaint has been filed regarding the incident, but we are investigating to find the culprits," the OC added.

Subodh Kumar Noto, president of the Sujanagar upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad, said this is the second act of vandalism in the area. A similar incident took place in the Nishipara area a few days ago.

He added that 51 temples will celebrate Durga Puja in Sujanagar upazila this year.

Sujanagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rasheduzzaman Rashed said, "We are trying to find the culprits to take legal action. Committees comprising local residents have been formed to monitor the situation and ensure security during the festival."