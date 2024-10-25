Hasina now in Delhi’s Lutyens Bungalow zone

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been living in a safe house in New Delhi's Lutyens Bungalow Zone, arranged for her by the Indian government, for over two months, reports ThePrint.

In keeping with her status, it is a full-sized Lutyens' bungalow of the kind allotted to ministers, senior MPs and top officials. To protect her privacy and security, ThePrint has chosen not to disclose her exact address or street details.

With proper protocol for security, Hasina takes occasional walks at the Lodhi Garden, sources told ThePrint.

"She has a strong security detail, with personnel guarding her round the clock but in plain clothes. As a dignitary, she is receiving this level of protection," a source confirmed. "She has been living in the area for more than two months now."

According to sources, Hasina left the Hindon airbase within two days after reaching there following her ouster on August 5 in an uprising.

"She could not have stayed at the airbase for too long. The arrangements there were not adequate. So, in just a few days, she was moved out to a safe place and then this arrangement for a house was done in the safe and secured area of Lutyens' Delhi," a second source said.

This is a high security area with houses of many former and serving MPs.

When asked if she moves out of the house often, the source said, "The core security group is informed when there is a need and arrangements are made accordingly."

Although the government of India has not formally disclosed Hasina's location to the Bangladesh government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told parliament in August that Hasina had sought approval to come to India "for the moment".

Hasina was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, a British citizen whose daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Labour Party leader in the UK, on her flight to India. It is, however, unclear if she is staying at the house with her sister.

Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, who is the Regional Director of the South-East Asia Region at the World Health Organisation's Delhi Headquarters, also stays in Delhi. She is the first Bangladeshi to hold this position.

Last week, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), established by Hasina in 2010, issued arrest warrants against her, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and 44 others in connection with crimes against humanity committed during the uprising.

According to media reports, more than 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and other senior AL leaders with the ICT's investigation. The tribunal has also directed the authorities to arrest the 46 individuals and present them before the court by November 18.

'A SORE POINT'

Hasina's stay in India after fleeing Dhaka has surfaced as a sore point in the aftermath of political turmoil in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ThePrint in Dhaka after Hasina's ouster, residents, including students and teachers, said that they knew she would flee to India as the country was "her only friend".

What was hurtful, they said, was that India gave her shelter "knowing what she did to her people".

"It makes us think that India is complicit. She tortured students, rigged elections, got all opposition leaders arrested and India was the first to congratulate her. Why?" Imam-ul-Haq, a Dhaka University student said.

"India has always supported her on international platforms. She was a dictator who crushed students, throttled democracy but still India supported her. The friendship with India is what emboldened her. When she fled, we knew she would rush to her friend," he said.