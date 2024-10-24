Hasina living in New Delhi bungalow allotted to ministers: Indian media

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 in face of protests centring the anti-discrimination student movement, has been staying at a safe house in New Delhi's Lutyens Bungalow Zone.

In keeping with her status, the safe house, arranged for her by the Indian government, is a full-sized Lutyens' bungalow which are generally allotted to ministers, senior MPs, and top officials of the government, ThePrint has learnt.

To safeguard her privacy and security, ThePrint has chosen not to disclose her exact address.

With strict security protocol, Hasina occasionally takes walks at the Lodhi Garden, sources told ThePrint.

"She has a strong security detail, with personnel guarding her round the clock but in plain clothes. As a dignitary, she is receiving this level of protection," a source confirmed. "She has been living in the area for more than two months now. All arrangements for her stay were made here."

According to sources, Hasina and a few people close to her flew into the Hindon airbase aboard a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft late on August 5, hours after she resigned following weeks of deadly anti-government protests that claimed over 400 lives.

However, she left the airbase within two days. On the day of her arrival, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior military officials had met her at the airbase.

"She could not have stayed at the airbase for too long. The arrangements there were not adequate. So, in just a few days, she was moved out to a safe place and then this arrangement for a house was done in the safe and secured area of Lutyens' Delhi," a second source said.

This is a high security area with houses of many former and serving members of parliament.

When asked if she moves out of the house often, the source said, "The core security group is informed when there is a need and arrangements are made accordingly."

Although the government of India has not formally disclosed Sheikh Hasina's location to the Bangladesh government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament in August that Hasina had sought approval to come to India "for the moment".

ThePrint reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs via calls and messages but to no avail.

Hasina was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, a British citizen whose daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Labour Party leader in the UK, on her flight to India. It is, however, unclear if she is staying at the house with her sister.

Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, who is the regional director of the South-East Asia Region at the World Health Organisation's Delhi Headquarters, also stays in Delhi.

Last week, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), established by Hasina in 2010, issued arrest warrants against her, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and 44 others in connection with alleged crimes "against humanity" committed during the students' protests in July and August, which led to her ouster.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, issued the orders following two petitions filed by the prosecution seeking the arrest of Hasina and other key political figures.

According to media reports, more than 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and other senior Awami League leaders with the ICT's investigation.

The tribunal has also directed the authorities to arrest the 46 individuals and present them before the court by November 18.