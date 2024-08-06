Asylum after travelling to Britain not permitted, UK home office tells NDTV

This comes amid reports that Hasina may travel there

Amid speculation that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina may fly to London from India to seek asylum, the UK Home Office told NDTV that British laws do not permit people to travel to the nation and then seek asylum or refuge.

Following her resignation yesterday amid anti-government protests, Hasina is currently in Delhi.

The UK government, which is currently led by Sir Keir Starmer as a result of Labour's decisive victory last month, has stated that people who want to apply for asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach", according to the NDTV report.

"The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge."

"Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach -- that is the fastest route to safety," a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

However, there are rumours that a formal asylum request is being processes, the report added.