Sudden Teesta erosion makes many homeless

Villagers shift their houses to safer places as erosion by the Teesta river takes serious turn in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram. The photo was taken from Gobordhan village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Erosion by the Teesta river has taken serious turns at many points in different upazilas of Lalmonirhat and Kurigram districts, eroding homesteads, croplands and turning many people homeless in the two districts.

According to Water Development Board (WDB), the river has reportedly been eroding at 67 points in Kurigram and Lalmonirhat as floodwaters receded.

WDB sources said about 625 houses, four mosques, two primary schools, a high school, one community clinic, and vast croplands have already been lost to the river in the two districts in the last months.

Moreover, many families are still in fear of more erosion in the upcoming days.

While visiting different erosion-hit areas this correspondent saw local residents were moving their houses and other belongings to safer places, fearing further erosion.

According to Lalmonirhat WDB and District Relief and Rehabilitation Office, at least 250 homesteads, 1,200 bighas of arable land and many other structures have gone into the river in the last two months.

The affected unions are Khuniagachh and Rajpur in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, Mahishkhocha in Aditmari upazila, Bhotmari in Kaliganj upazila and Sindurna, Gaddimari and Dawabari in Hatibandha upazila, and Gharialdanga and Bidyananda unions in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila and Thetrai union in Ulipur upazila.

Farmer Moslem Uddin of Harinchara village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said the Teesta has continued devouring homesteads and cropland at his village for the last two months.

About 80 homesteads and vast tracts of cropland of the village have already been devoured by the river while many other structures are under threat of being eroded at any time, he said, adding that his homestead and four bighas of arable land have gone into the river a few weeks ago.

Sikandar Ali of Gobordhan village in Aditmari upazila said due to the erosion a local mosque and about 14 to 15 houses have already been devoured at the village while many are shifting their houses to safer places, fearing further erosion.

"Recently I along with my six-member family have taken shelter at a relative's house after our homestead was devoured by the Teesta about a month ago," Sikandar lamented.

Nazir Hossain of Ghatiashyam village in Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila said his three bighas of arable land has already gone into the river and the homestead is on the verge of being eroded due to the erosion. Lalmonirhat WDB Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar said Teesta has continued devouring fresh areas at 44 different points in Lalmonirhat. Currently, they were dumping sand-filled geo-bags to prevent the erosion temporarily, he said.