Rain damages vegetables on vast land

A farmer tends his vegetable plants damaged by the recent rainfall. The photo was taken from Karnopur village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila. Photo: Star

Untimely rain since the end of last month has caused severe damage to early varieties of vegetable plants in different districts under Rangpur region.

Farmers said the water from the untimely rain got stagnant at different vegetables and spinaches fields, much to the worry of local growers.

Their vegetable plants may die if the accumulated rainwater cannot be fully drained out from the fields quickly, the further said.

Meanwhile, prices of winter vegetables and spinaches have increased at different local markets due to inadequate supply of the items.

Currently, different varieties of vegetables and spinaches are selling for at least 30 percent higher rates, compared to the prices about two weeks ago.

While visiting different local markets this correspondent found most of the consumers disappointed due to increase in vegetables and spinaches prices, especially during this time of the year.

A number of consumers said spinaches they bought at Tk 20 per kg over a week ago are now selling for Tk 30 at local markets.

Majidul Islam, who came to buy daily essentials at Goshala Bazar in Lalmonirhat town, said if prices of vegetables and spinaches keep increasing like this, it will be very difficult for them to survive.

Vegetable vendor Noor Hossain said supply of different varieties of vegetables and spinaches has fall due to damages of the items, caused by the continuous rain.

Farmer Suren Chandra Sen of Karnopur village in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila said he planted different varieties of vegetables and spinaches on four bighas of land this season.

He used to collect 40kg to 50kg of vegetables and spinaches from his field every day only two weeks ago, but the yield has drastically decreased due to the untimely rain.

Another grower Sabur Ali of Naodanga village in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila said vegetables and spinaches on one bigha out of his four bighas land has been completely damaged due to the rain.

Most of the early winter vegetables and spinaches in his locality are getting damaged due to stagnant water caused by the untimely rain, he said.

According to officials at Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), different varieties of vegetables and spinaches have been planted on 9,000 hectares of land in five districts of Rangpur region so far. Besides, DAE have a target to bring 26,000 hectares of land under vegetables and spinaches cultivation.