Lack of Dustbins: Waste dumping pollutes Brahmaputra

Dumping of waste materials badly affecting local environment as well as the already dying Brahmaputra river. The photo was taken from Mymeningh city’s Islampur area a few days ago. Photo: Star

Several thousand residents of Islambagh area in Mymensingh city have been dumping daily waste on the bank of the Brahmaputra river for years due to lack of public awareness and absence of sufficient dustbins.

Although the meanace has been continuing for over a decade now, the authorities concerned are seemed reluctant to stop the act.

While talking to this correspondent, some local residents alleged that they have sought Mymensingh City Corporation's (MCC) help on several occasions to set up adequate number of dustbins in the area, but no initiatives has been taken yet.

As there is no proper garbage management system, inhabitants of the area dump their household waste along the Brahmaputra bank according to their will, said Ansar Ali, a local resident.

Not only here, garbage dumping into the bed of the Old Brahmaputra river near Kalibari Puratan Gudaraghat (Old Ferry Ghat) has also been continuing for years, but the authorities concerned are keeping a blind eye, creating concerns among the environmentalists, they further alleged.

Though the city corporation has a designated spot at Char Kalibari on the other side of the Brahmaputra Bridge, sometimes the garbage carrying trucks dump waste into the river at night on the plea of serious traffic jam or shortage of manpower, locals said.

During the monsoon, the pile of garbage often gets washed away and falls into the river, accelerating water pollution and threats of different water borne diseases, they alleged.

The mindless dumping of waste is not only polluting the river water but the adjoining residential areas also, putting hundreds of people in serious health hazard, said advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Mymensingh Poribesh Rokkha O Unnayan Andolon, a citizen platform.

"We have submitted memorandums to local administration and city corporation authority on numerous occasions urging them to stop the heinous act, but nothing has been done so far," Liton said.

Terming lack of dustbins a lame excuse, advocate Nazrul Islam Chunnu, convener of Jonouddogh, Mymensingh unit, said once the garbage mixed with the river water, it affects the ecological balance and bio-diversity as well.

Contacted, Mohabbat Ali, conservation inspector at MCC, said around 500 tonnes of garbage are being produced in the city area every day and they can manage about 480 tonnes.