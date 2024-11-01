Illegal fish market on RHD land

Grabbers constructing this illegal market on Roads and Highways Department land in Habiganj town as there is hardly any action against grabbing of government-owned lands. Photo: Star

Influential quarters have continued constructing an illegal market by occupying a portion of land owned by the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) in Habiganj town.

A group of people under the banner of Habiganj Fish Traders' Association are making commercial shops on the government land worth around Tk 10 crore near the Central Eidgah of the district town for over a year, defying law.

According to Habiganj Fish Traders' Association, the land remained unused for a long time until former Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Jahan verbally allowed the association members to use the land for fish trading activities in 2022.

However, despite spending Tk 60 lakh, with contributions from its 122 members, the association leaders could not provide any valid document to support their claims.

Locals said over a year ago the association members forcibly occupied the land and started constructing a permanent structure there.

Meanwhile, deeming the structure illegal, RHD served an eviction notice in September this year, asking the association members to remove the illegal building, constructed along the highway.

During a recent visit to the site, this correspondent saw construction of the one-storey market, housing 20 shops, along the Shayestanagar Eidgah Road has already been completed.

After the matter came to light, RHD served a notice to the president of 'Shayestanagar Machh Arot Samity' on September 2, asking him to stop the market construction work.

But surprisingly, the building construction work is still going on, violating the order.

Habiganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ranjan Chandra Dey said the High Court (HC) has clearly instructed that no bazar (market) can be built on government land and this land belongs to RHD.

Local people, however, alleged that although the notice, served on September 2, asked the grabbers to remove the illegal structure within the next three days, but no further step has been taken so far.

Contacted, Habiganj RHD Executive Engineer Shakil Mohammad Faisal said a letter has been sent to the authorities concerned, requesting appointment of a magistrate in order to start the eviction process.

Abdur Razzak, president of Habiganj Fish Traders' Association, expressed his uncertainty over the overall situation of the construction work.

Advocate Trilok Kanti Chowdhury, president of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan), Habiganj unit, urged the authorities concerned to take immediate step and demolish the illegal structure on government land.