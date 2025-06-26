Govt Brojomohun College: Students protest waterlogging, poor facilities

Students of Government Brojomohun College in Barishal blocked the road adjacent to the institution yesterday, demanding infrastructural development and improved facilities on campus.

Several hundred students staged the protest from 11:00am till around 2:00pm, halting traffic for nearly two hours to press home their five-point demand.

Their demands include construction of new hostels and academic buildings, a permanent drainage solution to mitigate waterlogging, recruitment of adequate teachers, establishment of a modern library, and provision of transport facilities at the 136-year-old institution.

Students said they have long been concerned over worsening waterlogging within the campus, especially during the monsoon.

Even a drizzle leads to water accumulation in key areas of the college, submerging roads, walkways, and fields. During heavy rain, much of the campus remains underwater, they added.

The stagnant water has turned the campus into a mosquito breeding ground, raising concern over Aedes mosquito infestation and a possible dengue outbreak.

"To reach our hostels, we have to wade through knee-deep water. At night, movement becomes risky," said Meherab Hossain Rifat, a student.

"Many students are suffering from different diseases due to the current condition of the campus," said Syed Mehedi Hasan, another student.

Teachers said poor drainage and elevated roads are the main causes behind the worsening waterlogging.

"This isn't a new problem. Due to elevated roads and clogged drains, the rest of the campus -- being at a lower level -- gets flooded even after a short spell of rain," said a senior faculty member, seeking anonymity.

Contacted, Prof Md Tajul Islam, principal of the college, requested students to allow three days' time to address at least one of their demands.

"I have contacted the education adviser and the Education Engineering Department multiple times in this regard, but no concrete action has been taken yet," he said.

"Around 30,000 students are accommodated within this 48-acre campus. There is a desperate need for upgrading the infrastructure. We have communicated with the Barishal City Corporation for modifying the drainage system to divert the accumulated water into nearby canals," he added.

Contacted, Md Rezaul Bari, chief executive officer of BCC, said, "This issue technically falls outside our jurisdiction. However, since it has been brought to our attention, we are reviewing it."