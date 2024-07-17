Fall in pointed gourd price upsets growers

Good yield of pointed gourd failed to make farmers in Jashore’s Chougachha upazila happy as the prices are awfully low. Photo: Star

Pointed gourd growers in Jashore's Chougachha upazila have been deprived of fair price of the vegetable as the price dropped alarmingly this season.

Farmers said they are incurring severe losses due to less presence of wholesale buyers, who visits the region from different areas across the country during this time of the season.

The situation is so frustrating for the farmers as they are compelled to sell their produce to the wholesale traders at Tk 5 per kilogramme, they said, adding that this could discourage them from cultivating the item next season.

While talking to this correspondent many pointed gourd growers in the upazila claimed that they made no profit during the current season.

During a recent visit to Chougachha Government Shahadat Pilot Secondary School ground, one of the largest vegetable markets in the upazila, it was seen pointed gourd was selling for Tk 5 to Tk 6 per kilogramme.

A number of growers said they got better yield this year, but the price is too low this season, compared to the previous season.

Mukul Hossain, a wholesaler at the vegetables market, said he sold 4,133 kilogrammes of pointed gourd from his shop on Friday.

Earlier the market was better, but gradually with the presence of increasing number of growers the price started dropping suddenly, Mukul said.

Farmer Fazlur Rahman of Hazrakhana village in the upazila, who cultivated pointed gourd on one bigha of land, said he was not getting right fair price for the vegetable because of decreasing demand of the perishable item.

Fortunately, he manged to sell eight maunds of pointed gourd from his field at Tk 10 per kg a few days ago, Fazlur said.

Another grower Abdul Mannan said at the beginning of the season he sold per kg of pointed gourd at Tk 11, but now it is selling for only Tk 5 to Tk 6 per kg.

Demand of pointed gourd falls a bit during this time of the season because other vegetables like arum and chichinga are also available in the markets, Mannan said.

Chougachha Upazila Agriculture Officer Mubashir Hussain said a huge quantity of pointed gourd is being cultivated at different villages in the upazila this season.

Though the markets see huge supply of the item this year, its price decreased suddenly due to a less demand, the official said.