Cancer, Cardiac Hospital in Barishal: 3 years on, only 45pc work completed so far

The Public Works Department initiated a project in 2021 to build a specialised hospital in Barishal for cancer, cardiac, and kidney patients.

According to the project plan, the hospital is set to be constructed on 2.5 acres of land along Band Road in the city, featuring 460 beds across 17 floors.

The project, worth Tk 99.50 crore, was scheduled to be completed within July 18, 2023.

The construction firm, Banga Builders-Khan Builders-JV, failed to meet the deadline.

The project has now been extended until June 30, 2025, with a revised budget increasing by Tk 65 crore.

As of now, only 45 percent of the construction has been completed, sparking concerns about further delays.

During a recent site visit, it was observed that only seven floors had been completed, with 10 more floors, as well as electrical and interior works, still pending.

"A bill of Tk 12 crore has yet to be received, despite being submitted earlier, which has somewhat slowed the project's progress," said Ripon Talukder, manager of Banga Builders-Khan Builders-JV.

However, Faisal Alam, executive engineer of the PWD in Barishal, denied this, saying all payments had been made on time, but the contractor failed to meet the deadline.

"Nonetheless, the plan has since been revised, extending the deadline to 2025 with an additional Tk 65 crore allocated. We are hopeful that the work will be completed within the extended timeline," he said.

The government has approved the construction of eight specialised hospitals in eight divisions across the country, including the one in Barishal.

"The first seven floors will accommodate 100 beds for cancer patients, while the upper floors will house other departments, including kidney and cardiac care," Faisal Alam added.

Dr Saiful Islam, director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal, said, "Once the hospital is built, it will be a blessing for the people of the southern districts, as patients will no longer need to travel to Dhaka for cancer, kidney, or cardiac treatments, saving both time and money."