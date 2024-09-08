Battery-run vehicles flood Habiganj town

A large part of congestion the town dwellers face every day is due to illegal parking of auto-rickshaws near Mantola Bazar in Habiganj’s Madhabpur upazila. Photo: Star

A significant rise in number of battery-run auto-rickshaws has paved way to serious traffic congestion at Mantola Bazar Intersection in Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila.

As a result, residents of neighbouring Chaumuhani, Bahra, Dharamghar and Andiura unions, especially students, office-goers, workers and shoppers, who commute through the road daily, are facing immense sufferings due to lengthy delays on their way.

All the business activities in the area are also being significantly disrupted.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw numerous battery-run autorickshaws parked randomly on both sides of the road, leaving barely a narrow lane for vehicular movement and causing severe traffic congestion.

The scenario prevails all day from morning till night, local people said, adding that many of these auto-rickshaw drivers lack formal training and proper documents.

The CNG-run autorickshaws parked at two nearby stands on College Road and Madhya Bazar further add to the menace, they alleged.

Although the illegal auto-rickshaw stands have been causing serious traffic jams in the area, still the authorities concerned continue to turn a blind eye, they said.

They urged the authorities concerned for strict enforcement of traffic regulations and action against offenders.

"The number of battery-run auto-rickshaws has increased significantly in recent times and most of the drivers neither have any training, nor any driving license. This has not only led to an escalation of traffic congestion, but often causing minor accidents," said Sadikur Rahman, a local resident.

"Due to traffic congestions, it now takes around an hour to commute a distance that should not take more than 15 minutes," said Zamiur Hossain, an office-goer.

Billal Hossain, a trader at Mantola Bazar, said these auto-rickshaws, mostly unauthorised and poorly regulated, used to be imported from China earlier, but now even local garages are assembling those, causing the rise in their number on the roads. "Controlling the situation has become very challenging. Even after appointing village guards to manage the traffic on the important road, the traffic congestion continues to persist," said Mohammad Alauddin, president of the local shop owners' association.