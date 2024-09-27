3-wheeler stand causing commuter sufferings

Parked three-wheelers occupy most of the roadsides near the Shambhuganj Bridge in Mymensingh city, causing sufferings to commuters. Photo: Star

The illegal auto-rickshaw stand near the Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge (Shmabhuganj Bridge) in Mymensingh city has been causing serious traffic jam in the area for nearly two decades.

Local people alleged that the illegal auto-rickshaw stand at the entry point of the bridge has make the situation worse and causing sufferings to regular passengers.

The 3-wheeler stand has been causing traffic jam in the area for nearly 20 years, but the authorities concerned continue to turn a blind eye to the situation, they alleged.

The auto-rickshaw stand is established on the land belong to Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) and Roads and Highways Department (RHD.

Although vested quarters having political clout used to enjoy daily toll from it, no proper initiatives have been taken to evict the illegal stand due to unknown reason, they further alleged.

Hundreds of vehicles ply the bridge for different destinations, including Dhaka and North Bengal, from Mymensingh region round the clock, said Ali Ahsan, a regular passenger from Mymensingh's Haluaghat.

Commuters have to experience serious traffic during the busy hours every day, he said, adding that the situation gets worsen during various traditional and religious celebrations when the rush of passengers increases in many folds.

While talking, some auto-rickshaw drivers said over 1,000 three-wheelers picks up their passengers from the stand for different destinations including Sherpur, Kishoreganj and Netrakona districts.

Earlier they had to pay Tk 120 every day to a syndicate, but the extortion has been stopped since August 5, they added.

Sources said after up-gradation to Mymensingh City Corporation in 2018, the city population rose to two times higher than before and the traffic jam has increased in many folds.

Although, over 20,000 auto-rickshaws plies on the city streets, MCC authorities claimed the number of licensed auto-rickshaws is only around 7,000.

Advocate Shibbir Ahmed Liton, secretary of Poribesh Rokhya O Unnayan Andolon, said people belonging to various professions raised their voice to evict the stand on several occasions, but nothing has been done in this regard in the last 20 years.

Md Aminul Islam, assistant secretary at MCC, said they have allocated a land adjacent to the bridge for a designated three-wheeler stand five years ago, but the three-wheeler owners are seemed reluctant to move to that place.

A leader of Mymensingh District Transport Owners' Association, seeking anonymity, said in the past they took several initiatives to shift the illegal stand on the allocated land, but failed to do so every time.