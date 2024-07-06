Two Myanmar soldiers, 31 Rohingyas return to country

Thirty-three Myanmar nationals, including two BGP members and the rest Rohingyas, returned to their country this evening.

Amid the fighting between Myanmar junta forces and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state, they came ashore on St Martin's Island of Bangladesh early Friday after their trawler shut down due to a glitch in the engine, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Subedar Sanowar Hossain of Border Guard Bangladesh in St Martin's said the Myanmar nationals had taken shelter on the island as the engine of their trawler failed.

Later around 4:35pm they returned to their country after the engine was fixed, he added.

Chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad Mujibur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer ( CO) of BGB -2 battalion in Teknaf, didn't receive the phone call.

Fierce clashes have been ongoing on the other side of Teknaf border for over a month, rocking the upazila town with the loud sound of explosions of mortal shells and bombs.

According to BGB sources, the boat carrying 31 Rohingya and two members of Myanmar Border Guard Police ( BGP) men was supposed to go to Sittwe town from Maungdaw township. However, it reached the west beach of Saint Martin after losing navigation due to heavy rain and storm.

The Rohingya members include 10 men, 10 women and 11 children.

Teknaf upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Adnan Chawdhury said he also learned that two BGP and 31 Rohingyas have come ashore off St Martin.

They returned to their country in the evening, Adnan added.