Myanmar national killed in mine explosion at Teknaf border

A Myanmar national was killed in a landmine explosion on the other side of the border along the Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The is Mohammad Ayash, said police without providing any other details, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

The duty doctor declared him dead after he was brought to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital around 2:45pm today, confirmed Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Police outpost in-charge Saiful Islam.

He said the body of the Myanmar citizen was kept at the hospital morgue.

Earlier, on June 22, another Myanmar citizen, Anwar, lost his leg due to a mine explosion at the Whykong border of Teknaf.

He was first admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital and later referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

