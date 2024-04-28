Myanmar conflict: Senior NUG ministers, security experts seek Dhaka’s intervention

An event was organised aimed to address the ongoing civil war in Myanmar and its impact on the borders, as well as the future of the Rohingya genocide survivors after the civil war ends.

The international dialogue titled, "Building Bridges of Harmony: A Holistic Strategy for Social Cohesion, Peace and Stability in Post-Civil War Arakan/Rakhine", was held at the EMK Center in Dhaka's Gulshan on Saturday.

The roundtable discussion was hosted by Cox's Bazar International Forum (CBIF), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs (BCIPA).

Participants included renowned security and geopolitics experts like Lt Gen Mahfuzur Rahman (retd), former principal staff officer of Bangladesh Army; Maj Gen Shahidul Haque (retd), former ambassador; Brig Gen Shakhawat Hossain (retd), former election commissioner; Nurul Islam, chairman, Arakan Rohingya National Alliance (ARNA); Aung Kyaw Mo, deputy minister of Human Rights, Myanmar National Unity Government (NUG); Dr Lian Hmung Sakhong, minister of Federal Union Affairs; Steve Ross, senior advisor and program director, Richardson Center for Global Engagement; and Dr Shahab Enam Khan, executive director, BCIPA.

Muhibbul Muktqdir Tanim, joint convenor of Cox's Bazar International Forum (CBIF), welcomed the guests and panellists.