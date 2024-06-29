Cross-border
Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:19 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:56 PM

Most Viewed

Cross-border

Indian national held at Kurigram border

Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:19 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:56 PM

Bangladesh Border Guard has detained an Indian national at Phulbari border in Kurigram for entering Bangladesh illegally.

The detainee is Babul Mia, of Tharaikhana area in Cooch Behar of West Bengal, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting Phulbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nawabur Rahman.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 15 BGB Battalion of Gangahat camp in Phulbari upazila under Lalmonirhat handed him over to Phulbari Police Station this afternoon.

BGB and police claimed Babul, a smuggler by profession, was held near sub-pillar 8 of main pillar 938 at the border around 11:00pm on Friday.

The OC said a case has been filed against him under the Passport Act.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘বিএনপির আন্দোলন নিয়ে আওয়ামী লীগ মোটেও বিচলিত নয়’

‘আমাদের শিকড় বাংলাদেশের মাটির অনেক গভীরে।’

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান শুরু করেছি, কারও রক্ষা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification