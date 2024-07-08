Hijra tortured by BSF along Banglabandha border

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

A 45-year-old Bangladeshi hijra was tortured allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Banglabandha border in Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila early today.

The victim is Kiron alias Raju, 45, of Narayanganj Sadar upazila, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent quoting BGB officials.

According to the victim, who is currently undergoing treatment at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital, 11 hijras reached Banglabandha border area early Monday around 1:00am by a microbus to enter India with the help of a local broker.

Kiron said they paid the broker Tk 10,000 each.

As per direction of the broker, ten of them entered India but Kiron got caught by BSF members.

Later, the five BSF personnel beat him with sticks and rifle butts for hours. They later left Kiron near Bangladesh territory around 5:00am.

BGB men rescued and admitted Kiron to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex. Kiron was later transferred to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Contacted, Commanding Officer of 18 BGB Battalion Lt Col Ziaul Haque said BGB has sent a letter to the BSF for holding a flag meeting over the incident but they were yet to get a respond.

He also said BGB will file a case against Kiron with Tentulia Police Station on charge of trespassing.