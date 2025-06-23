BSF pushes in 16 thru Moulvibazar border

12 Rohingyas among them; all handed over to BGB

Twelve Rohingyas and four Bangladeshis were pushed in through the Kumarshail border under Barlekha's BGB Latu Border Outpost (BOP) early today, BGB officials said.

Lt Col Md Ariful Haque Chowdhury, commander of BGB-52, said BSF personnel escorted the group to the zero line and compelled them to cross into Bangladesh.

Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the North Shabajpur Union Parishad, said villagers in Kumarshail spotted the exhausted group around 9:00am. They detained them and alerted both the UP office and the nearby Border Guard Bangladesh camp.

Inspector (investigation) Habibur Rahman of Barlekha Police Station confirmed that the 12 Rohingyas and four Bangladeshis pushed in by the BSF have been handed over to the police station.

"Necessary legal action will follow," he said.