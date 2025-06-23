Cross-border
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:44 PM

Most Viewed

Cross-border
Cross-border

BSF pushes in 16 thru Moulvibazar border

Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:44 PM
12 Rohingyas among them; all handed over to BGB
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:40 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Twelve Rohingyas and four Bangladeshis were pushed in through the Kumarshail border under Barlekha's BGB Latu Border Outpost (BOP) early today, BGB officials said.

Lt Col Md Ariful Haque Chowdhury, commander of BGB-52, said BSF personnel escorted the group to the zero line and compelled them to cross into Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the North Shabajpur Union Parishad, said villagers in Kumarshail spotted the exhausted group around 9:00am. They detained them and alerted both the UP office and the nearby Border Guard Bangladesh camp.

Inspector (investigation) Habibur Rahman of Barlekha Police Station confirmed that the 12 Rohingyas and four Bangladeshis pushed in by the BSF have been handed over to the police station.

"Necessary legal action will follow," he said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে