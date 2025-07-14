BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi youth shot dead near border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) returned the body of a Bangladeshi youth last night, a day after he was shot dead by its personnel along Minapur border Thakurgaon's Haripur upazila.

The body of Rasel, 20, was handed over following a company commander-level flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF held at the zero line along the border near Pillar No 353/8-S.

After the meeting, a team from Raiganj Police Station in Utttar Dinajpur district, West Bengal, India, formally handed over the body to Haripur police around 8:30pm.

Later, Haripur police handed it over to the victim's family, said Md Jakaria Mandal, officer-in-charge of Haripur Police Station.

According to BGB and local sources, BSF members from Parial camp under BSF 87 Battalion opened fire on a group of 7-8 people who illegally entered Indian territory early Saturday. Rasel was critically injured but the other members of the group reportedly escaped unhurt.

Rasel succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a local hospital in India, said Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, BGB 42 Battalion CO in Dinajpur.

Responding a BGB's call for a flag meeting, the BSF officials attended a meeting held at the zero line on the same border in the evening.

At the meeting, BSF admitted to the shooting, stating that a patrol team from Parial camp opened fire around 4:00am when the group illegally crossed the border.

The BGB official said he strongly protested the killing, terming it a clear violation of border protocols.

"We told them [BSF] that the BSF can detain individuals, who cross the border illegally, and later hand them over to BGB for legal action instead of resorting to lethal force," he said.

The BSF officials also told the BGB that they would hand over the body after conducting autopsy and completing other legal steps.