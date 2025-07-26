BSF hands over body of Bangladeshi killed on Feni border

2 people died in the BSF firing on early Friday

The body of a Bangladeshi man, who was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Baspadua border in Feni's Parshuram upazila early yesterday, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities last night.

The victim is Mohammad Yasin alias Liton, 40, of Baspadua village of the upazila, said police.

Mohammad Nurul Hakim, officer-in-charge of Parshuram Police Station, said Indian police handed over the body to them around 9:30pm at Bilonia checkpost.

Lt Col Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh BGB 4 Battalion in Feni; AS Birendra Singh, commanding officer of BSF 43 Battalion; Shibu Ranjan De, officer-in-charge of India's Bilonia Police Station; OC Nurul Hakim; and Yasin's father Monir Ahmed were present during the handover.

Police said Yasin and two others -- Millat and Afsar -- had gone to catch fish in a flooded field near the border around midnight. BSF personnel from Amzadnagar camp opened fire at them from near Border Pillar No. 2164, hitting all three.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and found Millat and Afsar injured. They were first taken to Parshuram Upazila Health Complex and later transferred to Feni General Hospital. Millat succumbed to his injuries there.

Yasin, who had also been shot, fell into nearby bushes and went unnoticed at first. He was later detained by BSF personnel and taken to Bilonia Hospital in India, where he died.

Following communication between BGB and BSF, Yasin's body was returned to Bangladesh and received by Parshuram police in the presence of officials from both sides. The body was later sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

This afternoon, the bodies of both victims were handed over to their families and buried at a community graveyard in Baspadua village under Parshuram Municipality, OC Nurul Hakim added.