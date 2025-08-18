Body of Bangladeshi killed in Meghalaya handed over

The body of a Bangladeshi national who was killed by locals in India's Meghalaya on August 10 was handed over through Kalmakanda upazila of Netrakona today.

The handover took place near Main Pillar 1,188 adjacent to Maheshkhola BOP in Kalmakanda upazila of Netrakona this afternoon, said Md Lutfor Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalmakanda Police Station.

ASM Kamruzzaman, commander of BGB Battalion-31, said Meghalaya police handed over the body to Kolmakanda Police Station. The officials of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were present at that time in compliance with the rules.

The deceased, Md Akram Hossain, 30, was the son of late Jahir Uddin of Bankakura village under Jhenaigati upazila in Sherpur district.

OC Lutfor Rahman said on August 10, in India's South-West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, locals accused Akram of crossing the border illegally and attempting an abduction. He was severely beaten in a mob attack and later died after being taken to a hospital.

Meghalaya police informed Bangladeshi authorities of the incident through official channels.

The victim's brother, Sheikh Farid, said: "I first learned of my younger brother Akram's death via Facebook. Since then, I have been in contact with the BGB and Jhenaigati police to bring back his body home. Now, through Indian authorities, the body has been returned to Bangladesh. I urge the authorities to hand over my brother's body to us quickly after completing legal procedures."

The OC further said after completing legal formalities, the body will be handed over to the family.