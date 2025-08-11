BGB detains armed Arakan Army fighter seeking refuge in Ukhiya

Following the incident, intelligence surveillance and patrolling have been intensified in the border area

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today detained an armed member of the Arakan Army after he crossed into Bangladesh from Myanmar through Balukhali border in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

The detainee, Jiban Tonchongya, 21, of Gorjbonia village in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban district, identified himself as a member of the Arakan Army, said BGB, adding that he sought refuge.

Jiban entered Ukhiya through Balukhali border around 8:45am today, said Lt Col Mohammad Jasim Uddin, commanding officer of BGB 64 Battalion in Ukhiya.

He surrendered with an AK-47 rifle, 52 rounds of ammunition, and two magazines, the BGB officer said.

Quoting Jiban, Lt Col Jasim said around 300 members of the Arakan Army have fled from different camps in Myanmar. They may enter Bangladesh to surrender and seek refuge, he said.

Following the incident, intelligence surveillance and patrolling have been intensified in the battalion's designated border area, said the BGB CO.

Jasim said Jiban crossed the zero line from Myanmar's Rakhine state into Bangladesh with the weapon. He later surrendered the firearm to BGB members at a border outpost in Balukhali camp and sought shelter.

Jiban Tonchongya. Photo: Courtesy/BGB

BGB seized the weapon and took the Arakan Army member into custody. The higher authorities were immediately informed, and it was decided to hand him over to police for illegal entry.

"The detainee told us during interrogation that he fled to Bangladesh with the weapon due to personal security threats," Lt Col Jasim Uddin said.

The process of handing over Jiban to Ukhiya police is underway, the BGB officer added.

Hours before this incident, loud bursts of gunfire were heard from the Myanmar side in Ghumdhum border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila on Sunday night.

Villagers living along the zero line in Ghumdhum said it was the first time in a long while that they had heard such gunfire, which began after 10:00pm and lasted for about two and a half minutes.

The shooting took place across the border, about 300 to 330 metres from the zero line near border pillars 34 and 35, according to Lt Col SM Khairul Alam, commanding officer of BGB 34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar.

"No bullets landed on the Bangladesh side; this was an internal incident in Myanmar," he said, adding that the BGB is on high alert and monitoring the situation closely.

Although there have been no reports of casualties, BGB has stepped up patrols in the area, he added.