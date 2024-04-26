Bangladeshi youth killed in BSF firing near Patgram border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) across the border in Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat early today.

The victim is Abul Kalam, 22, of Jhalangi Dangarpar village of Srirampur union in Patgram upazila, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting Abu Saeed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station.

The incident took place near Pillar No 848 at Jhalangi Dangarpar border in Srirampur union around 4:00am.

Abul Kalam was shot by BSF personnel patrolling the Duradabri camp of 169 BSF Battalion in Cooch Behar, confirmed Nayek Subedar Nurul Amin, in-charge of Teesta 61 BGB Battalion's Jhalangi camp.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and family members said he was among 15-16 people who had entered India to bring cattle.

Nurul Amin said a letter was sent to BSF this morning protesting the incident and a flag meeting has been called.

Quoting Abul's associates, the BGB official said Abul was brought back to Bangladesh in critical condition. He died soon after being admitted to Patgram Upazila Health Complex.

Patgram OC Abu Saeed Chowdhury told The Daily Star police recovered the body from the upazila health complex in the morning and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.