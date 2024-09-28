85 Bangladeshis set to return home from Myanmar

123 Myanmar troops who fled to Bangladesh from Rakhine are also expected to return to Myanmar

Eighty-five Bangladeshi nationals who were languishing in Myanmar jails are scheduled to return home tomorrow.

They are expected to arrive by ship at the BIWTA jetty in Nunyarchhara, Cox's Bazar in the morning, said Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Salahuddin.

Meanwhile, 123 Myanmar troops who fled to Bangladesh from Rakhine state are expected to return to Myanmar on the same vessel, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting the DC.

"The exchange of nationals is being supervised by the foreign ministry," stated the DC, adding that the district administration, BGB, and Coast Guard are also helping with the process.

The 123 Myanmar troops include 115 Border Guard Police and eight army personnel, he said.

On February 15, the Bangladesh government sent back 330 BGP, army and customs officials and their family members.

A total of 752 Myanmar troops were sent back to their country in three phases after February 15, while a total of 218 Bangladeshi citizens have been returned to Bangladesh from Myanmar during this time.