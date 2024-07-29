23 Bangladeshis arrested in Agartala for illegal entry

India's railway police on Saturday night arrested 23 Bangladeshi nationals and a tout from a railway station in Agartala, the capital city of the Indian state of Tripura, for allegedly illegally entering India, ANI reported today.

According to the government railway Police officials, the Bangladeshis were arrested while trying to board a train to move to other states via Guwahati in Assam, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

All the Bangladeshis are aged between 19 and 40 years and hail from Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, added the official.

The arrestees Ram Saha, 24, Md Asmaul Hoque, 20, Jakir Hossain, 40, Md Sahin Ali, 26, Ibrahim Khalil, 23, Sahin Alam, 28, Nayan Ali, 19, Md Ilahi Hossain, 21, Md Taib Hossain, 19, Md Dalim alias Iman 19, Md Abdul Ajij, Md Saiful Islam, 25, Sahabuddin Shek, 33, Md Shahidul Islam, 20, Md Suman, 26, Md Amirul Islam, 24, Hajikul Babu, 26, Ramjan Shek,19, Md Mijanur, 24, Ali Akbar, 36, Sakil Shek, 19, and Md Rehan Sk, 19.

Md Selim Reja, 27, was identified as the tout in the case, said the official.

Earlier, the railway police arrested four Bangladeshi women at Agartala railway station for allegedly illegally crossing into India.

An Indian tout was also arrested for helping the accused, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The arrested women were identified as Meem Sultana, 23, Rubaiya Sultana alias Asha, 20, Ritu Begam,28, Jyoti Khatun, 20, all residents of Bangladesh, and the tout, Mohammed Kashem Miah, 24, a resident of Sepahijala, Tripura.

The investigation revealed that some of the Bangladeshi women intended to travel to Ahmedabad in Gujarat while others were planning to go to Pune in Maharashtra by train.

A large number of Bangladeshi and Rohingyas were arrested at Agartala railway station and other parts of Tripura in the last few weeks. Authorities suspect Agartala railway station is being used as a corridor for human trafficking.