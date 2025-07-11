10 more pushed in thru M'singh border

India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly pushed in 10 more people into Bangladesh through Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur early yesterday.

They include two men, four women, and four children from Satkhira district.

They were pushed in by the BSF through the Ramchandrakura border area of Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila around 5:30am, according to Lt Col Mahadi Hassan, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-39 Battalion in Mymensingh.

Quoting the victims, the CO said they went to India two years ago and were engaged in household work. Recently they were caught by Indian police as they had no proper documents and were pushed in through the Nalitabari border, added the official.

After being handed over to Nalitabari Police Station this morning, their family members received them in the evening, said Md Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of the police station.