Cross-border
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:11 PM

Most Viewed

Cross-border
Cross-border

10 more pushed in thru M'singh border

Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:11 PM
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:06 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 09:11 PM
FILE PHOTO: STAR

India's Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly pushed in 10 more people into Bangladesh through Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur early yesterday.

They include two men, four women, and four children from Satkhira district.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were pushed in by the BSF through the Ramchandrakura border area of Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila around 5:30am, according to Lt Col Mahadi Hassan, commanding officer (CO) of BGB-39 Battalion in Mymensingh.

Quoting the victims, the CO said they went to India two years ago and were engaged in household work. Recently they were caught by Indian police as they had no proper documents and were pushed in through the Nalitabari border, added the official.

After being handed over to Nalitabari Police Station this morning, their family members received them in the evening, said Md Sohel Rana, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

কক্সবাজারে আশ্রয় নিয়েছে আরও দেড় লাখ রোহিঙ্গা: জাতিসংঘ

এ অবস্থায় রোহিঙ্গাদের জন্য জীবন রক্ষাকারী সহায়তা যেন বন্ধ না করা হয়, তার দাবি জানিয়েছে ইউএনএইচসিআর।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিচার-সংস্কার ছাড়া যারা নির্বাচনের পরিকল্পনা করে তারাই নির্বাচন পেছানোর ষড়যন্ত্রে লিপ্ত: নাহিদ ইসলাম

২ ঘণ্টা আগে