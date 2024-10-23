Travel ban on ex-Sonali Life chairman

A Dhaka court yesterday issued a travel ban Mostafa Golam Quddus, former chairman of Sonali Life Insurance, his six family members and one relative in connection with a case filed over the embezzlement of Tk 187 crore.

The six family members include Quddus' wife Fazlutun Nesa, two daughters Fauzia Kamrun Tania and Tasnia Kamrun Anika, and son Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan, Sobhan's wife Safia Sobhan Chowdhury, Tania's husband Mir Rashed Bin Aman, while the relative is Noor-e-Hafza.

Aman, former chief financial officer of the company, is its chief executive officer now, while the remaining six were former directors of the company.

Judge (in-charge) Mohammed Ibrahim Mia of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka yesterday passed the order.