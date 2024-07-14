Took action against 'former peon' who amassed Tk 400cr: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka to discuss the outcomes of her recent visit to China on July 14, 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said she has taken action against a former "peon" of her own house who amassed Tk 400 crore in wealth.

Responding to a question on corruption, she said, "I will not spare the corrupt no matter who they are or what position they hold, as I started the drives against corruption. I don't even consider who are close or not."

The PM was addressing a press conference on the outcomes of her recent visit to China at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

"He worked in my house. He was a peon and now he has Tk 400 crore in wealth. He can't go places without a helicopter. It's true. How did he make so much money?"

The PM said when she came to know about it, she took action.

She said she does not think that drives against corruption would harm the image of her government and reiterated her commitment to pursue "zero tolerance" for corruption.

In a reference to Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, without mentioning any names, she said trials of some corruption cases have also been criticised, even though the accused committed corruption and misappropriated the money of workers.