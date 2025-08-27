Tk 4cr Graft: Kalimullah placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, former vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) on a five-day remand in a case filed on charges of embezzling Tk 4 crore from a development project.

Judge (in charge) Mohammad Ibrahim Miah of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Islam, who is the investigation officer, produced him before it.

Kalimullah told the court that he had acted as per direction from the former education minister Dr Dipu Moni.

No lawyers stood at the court to defend him, ACC Public Prosecutor Tariqul Islam confirmed it to The Daily Star.

On August 7, Kalimullah was sent to jail after he was produced before another Dhaka court.

On June 18, the ACC filed a case against five people, including Kalimullah who was arrested by detectives in Mohammadpur on August 7.