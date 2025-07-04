‘Tk 270cr scam’: ACC sues Saiful Alam, PK Halder, 13 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed three separate cases against 15 individuals, including S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam and Proshanta Kumar Halder, former managing director of Reliance Finance Limited (now Aviva Finance), over the alleged embezzlement and laundering of approximately Tk 270 crore from non-bank financial institutions.

The cases were filed yesterday with the ACC's Integrated District Office in Dhaka, said ACC Director General Akhter Hossain.

He said, "The accused, in collusion with each other, created fake documents in the name of non-existent companies and misused their authority to secure huge loans, which were then embezzled and laundered through different channels before being transferred to companies owned by the S Alam Group."

According to the first case, a loan of Tk 32.5 crore was approved in the name of M/S Mostafa & Co. The funds were later transferred to the accounts of Marine Vegetable Oils Ltd and S Alam Super Edible Oil Ltd.

According to the second case, a loan of Tk 104.2 crore was sanctioned and disbursed in the name of M/S A M Trading. The money was then routed via various bank accounts using fraudulent means and ultimately deposited into the account of S Alam Super Edible Oil Ltd.

In the third case, Tk 71.51 crore was loaned in the name of M/S Saiful & Co and was similarly funneled into the account of S Alam Super Edible Oil Ltd.

The other accused in the case include S Alam Group Vice Chairman Abdus Samad, directors Mohammad Abdullah Hasan and Shahana Ferdous, former executive VP and head of risk management at Reliance Finance Rashedul Haque, former corporate finance manager Nahida Runai, SVP and credit committee member Kazi Ahmed Jamal, former deputy manager of corporate finance Jumaratul Banna, former MD of Marine Vegetable Oils Ltd Zahir Ahmed, directors Tipu Sultan and Md Ishaq, Mostafa & Co proprietor Md Golam Mostafa, AM Trading proprietor Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Saiful & Co proprietor Saiful.